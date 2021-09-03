With some simple styling tips, you can get more mileage out of your wardrobe by making your summer clothes work for the colder seasons.
Not only that, but you’ll also save money by buying fewer clothes.
Here are a few examples on how to wear your summer clothes in the fall.
Denim shorts
With some simple outfit tweaks, you easily can make your denim shorts look great for fall. Pair your cutoffs with tights, ankle boots and a tweed blazer for a look that comes across as classic instead of teenage hipster. Try keeping your tights (or leggings) and boots the same color to elongate your legs.
Sleeveless dresses
Sleeveless dresses are all the rage in the summer. By adding a scarf and an oversized blazer (as well as less summery accessories), this summer dress screams fall chic.
Quick styling tips
Layers to your summer clothes will help you wear them in fall and winter. Ideas include sweaters, cardigans, blazers and jackets over dresses, sleeveless tops and skirts. Also consider shirts and turtlenecks under tank tops and sleeveless dresses.
Add tights or leggings under shorts, skirts and dresses.
Switch out sandals for slides, loafers or ankle boots.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.