The COVID-19 pandemic led many women to confidently embrace their silver hair, not only as a practical move, but as a stylish statement.
With elegant stars like Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell proving that gray is glamorous, (and younger stars even dyeing their hair gray to get in on the trend) you might be feeling empowered to show off your naturally silver strands.
Experts say that there are a few things to know that can help you make the transition gracefully.
“While I love this trend, it’s true that the grow-out process can get a little dicey and create challenges,” said Jonathan Colombini, celebrity hairstylist. “Like any other hair color, gray requires specific maintenance. It can be wiry, dull and brassy without intervention. But low-effort solutions can ensure you look great and help you confidently own that color.”
To make a silver statement, consider Colombini’s best kept secrets:
Fight frizz
Gray hair can have a frizzier, more wiry texture than you might be accustomed to. Tame tresses by using a silk bonnet or silk pillowcase at night and by getting sufficient hair-healthy nutrients in your diet, including biotin, zinc and vitamin E. Be sure to drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated promotes circulation and oil production of the scalp for healthier looking hair.
Add shine
Counteract gray hair’s natural tendency to get dull and brassy. Every seven to 10 days, use a toning gloss to enhance your hair’s natural, gorgeous hue. While toning gloss is a service typically performed in a hair salon, you don’t need any special skills to achieve these results at home. Some lines offer shades of silver for all hair types and textures, helping you tone, color, boost shine and deeply condition, no matter what shade of gray you’re rocking. Whether you’re silver, silver white or silver opal, here’s how to use products effectively:
1. Evenly distribute the product through clean, damp hair, all the way through the ends (use a wide-tooth comb for thicker curly hair textures).
2. Leave it on for 5-15 minutes. (Review instructions for specific development time for your shade and desired result.)
3. Rinse your hair thoroughly with water. If you’re looking for even more color or want to build a deeper result, especially on non-color-treated hair, use again after seven days.
“I like this option because it’s easy for anyone to use. It’s also infused with coconut oil, so not only will it not damage hair, but it’s also super conditioning,” Colombini said. “I recommend using it in the shower on your shampoo day.”
Prime for blow-drying
With warmer weather, you’re likely going out more and styling your hair more. Remember though that gray hair can require a bit of extra TLC, making it especially important to protect your hair from extra heat. After towel drying your hair, apply a weightless blow dry primer. This nourishing heat protectant will keep hair looking nourished, smooth and beautifully shiny, without weighing it down.
Be confident
So much of rocking a look is the energy you bring to it. Radiate confidence in your decision and remember everything that your natural hue symbolizes: Empowerment, wisdom, grace and experience.
“Gray hair isn’t ‘giving up. Quite the contrary. It’s a gorgeous color in itself,” Colombini said. “It just requires maintenance.”
