For many, a wedding goes beyond the imagination and turns into a memorable day filled with emotions, photography, guests, makeup, hair and fine-tuned event planning.
It’s the ultimate celebration which holds dear to the values of something borrowed, something blue and, of course, something old and something new. It’s a defining moment that exemplifies what family, vows, unity and togetherness truly means.
When we participate in a wedding day, we are seeing a glimpse into the future, where memories are made and relationships begin.
Recommended for you
As a makeup artist, I have been behind the scenes witnessing some of the most intimate moments between a bride and groom, and the details leading up to the big day.
I have learned about relationships, bridal trends, event planning and what it means to be present and supportive to a bride in those moments. The opportunity to care, build a relationship and explore creative ideas keeps my artist heart alive and dedicated to the process from day one.
Having built a bridal business in the past 10 (or more) years, the getting-ready process and being involved in the morning hours before the day begins is exhilarating, emotional and beautiful. The time you have spent getting to know a family on such an important day leads up to those moments in the makeup chair, and a part of me wishes I could live in those pockets of shared space.
More than ever, I have seen an increase of inquiries and bookings for luxury bridal services.
A luxury bridal service allows an invested bride to have a makeup artist as a full-day assistant. Offering luxury bridal reservations is an easy addition and is becoming quite popular. Not only does having a makeup artist as a personal assistant remove some element of stress, but it also allows you to focus on your family and enjoy the getting-ready process.
My biggest measure of feedback is attention-to-detail and the anticipation of needs from the bridal party and photography services. Imagine having someone present whose main priority is to pay attention to your look, to help with quick fixes before photos and to keep you looking gorgeous and camera ready.
Imagine having someone available to anticipate your needs and to bring a sense of calmness and togetherness to enhance your artistry experience.
Imagine having someone on your team, who knows your family and wants to provide trust and care for you on your wedding day.
It truly is a wonderful experience and will make any bride feel as though her heart is being met.
Britni Farber is a Dubuque-based makeup artist and executive director of NAMI Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.