Fashionable and comfortable always are the goal, especially when you are entertaining at home.
These four outfit ideas will help you put together stylish, yet doable outfits for your hosting events — even if those events are a little smaller than usual this year.
1. Knit pants + knit sweater + sparkly flats
Knit pants come in handy as being an item you easily can move around in, while looking dressed up. Paired with a bold sweater and sparkly flats, and your outfit will look cozy and festive.
2. Metallic midi skirt + sweater + velvet slippers
A metallic midi skirt is not only flowy, but it also makes the perfect holiday statement. The best part? You can find many with an elastic waistband. A shoe choice, such as velvet slippers, is great for looking chic and feeling comfortable at the same time.
3. Jumpsuit + velvet flats
Jumpsuits with some stretch are no-fuss, comfortable and incredibly chic. You don’t have to worry about adjusting anything, yet you’ll look like a million bucks, especially when paired with stylish velvet flats.
4. Wrap dress + ankle boots + cardigan
A wrap dress is very flattering, yet not restricting. Plus, a busier pattern hides any cooking stains that might happen. Consider adding a layer, such as a cardigan, just in case you get really hot while cooking but chillier later on. A low heel ankle boot elevates your outfit but is easy to walk in.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.