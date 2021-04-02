Spring is a time of renewal not only in nature but also in the fashion world. It’s an exciting time for clothing boutiques, whose owners and stylists visit trade shows and markets, scoping out new colors, fashions and styles to bring into their shops for the season.
“I just went to the Atlanta market and brought back a wide variety of new spring arrivals,” said Donna Weber, owner of Classy & Chic Boutique in Dubuque.
Prints will be huge this spring and summer.
We are seeing it everywhere, including all the trade markets,” said Desirae Gillies, owner of Trendsetters Boutique in Dubuque. “Specifically, patchwork, small floral prints, paisley prints, bandana prints and bright and bold creative prints.”
Throwbacks also will be all the rage.
“We’re seeing a lot of late ’80s and ’90s inspiration this season,” she said.
At Carol Ann Boutique and Body in Dubuque, owners and sisters Kristy Meyer and Lindsey Dohrer agree that 1990s inspiration is in this spring.
“Those ’90s inspired looks are coming back with tie dye and bright colors,” said Meyer. “Colors that are really popular right now are bright coral and mint green, as well as gray and navy.”
The pandemic also has brought about a shift in style.
“We’re seeing more comfortable styles since the pandemic,” Meyer said. “Things like loungewear sets and graphic tees. And bodysuits are still on trend this season.”
Marissa Hoffmann, co-owner of The Midwest Girl in Dubuque along with sister Marah Odgers, also is seeing that comfy work-at-home look continuing this year.
“T-shirts are always in style in the Midwest, especially with the shift in working from home,” she said.
In the accessories department, stylist Morgan Budde, of Trendsetters, said belts are back.
“We recommend having at least three belts in your collection,” she said. “A brown belt, a black belt and a patterned belt. With these three options, you’ll have a belt to pair with every outfit.”
Another tip is to not always look at belts in a traditional way.
“Think a flowy dress you want to add more shape to — throw on a statement belt, and boom. It becomes a whole new look,” she said. “Wearing belts around your mid-section is also coming back into style, and we love it.”
Michelle London writes for the Telegraph Herald.