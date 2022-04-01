Hot styling tools, coloring and chemical processes all can lead to the same thing: Dull, dry locks that tangle easy.
“Many of the styling steps we take to look our best can ultimately leave our hair looking flat and dull,” said Jonathan Colombini, L’Oréal Paris creative director of Style & Color. “Fortunately, there are some easy, at-home fixes you can make to restore shine and luster.”
Here are Colombini’s insider tips for combating dull, dry hair and detangling tresses:
Take a heat detox
Avoid super-hot showers. Strands are best shampooed in warm water and conditioned in cool water to help remove residue and leave hair looking shiny.
If you’re used to cranking up the heat daily on your styling tools, it might be time to take a little break. Every head of hair can benefit from periodic heat detoxes.
To help dry locks fast, use a microfiber towel. They’re more absorbent than conventional bath towels and tend to cause less frizz and fewer tangles. If you do blow dry your hair during your detox, use a cool setting.
Change your care routine
Coloring and chemical processes can alter your hair’s ideal pH range, resulting in dullness. To restore shine and achieve smooth, healthy-looking hair that has a salon-inspired gloss finish, use products that have a pH of 4-6 and are sulfate- and paraben-free.
Colombini recommends performing the following routine two to three times per week:
1
Cleanse your hair with a sulfate-free pH balanced shampoo with argan oil that’s gentle on color-treated hair. Rinse.
2
Spray a glossing, acidic glaze throughout hair and wait 1-3 minutes. Don’t rinse.
3
Layer on a glossing conditioner and massage gently. Rinse.
Pro tip: Mist a color caring spray throughout clean, damp hair. Leave in and comb through prior to styling. Benefits include strengthening, detangling and adding body, bounce and shine to hair.
Sport tangleless styles
When hair is dull and dry, it can tangle more easily, which is not only a hassle but also can lead to breakage. Avoid these woes by sporting styles that prevent tangling.
“A smooth, shiny ponytail is a great fix for tangles,” Colombini said. “It’s low-maintenance, while giving you a sophisticated, pulled-together look.”
If dull, dry locks are weighing your hair down, don’t despair. With the right routine, you can achieve salon-inspired shine at home.