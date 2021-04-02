Spring is such a happy and inspiring time, you’d think we’d always know what to wear. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen.
Despite the mental reset the season can bring, we all get stuck. But we don’t have to stay that way.
Here are 5 cute spring outfit ideas to get you started on what to wear this season:
1. Gingham skirt + white button down + espadrilles
What says spring more than this cheerful gingham print? It’s the perfect print to wear during the spring, and it can look casual or chic, depending on how you style it. It’s easy to incorporate with any of your looks as well. Try something as simple as a headband if you want to get your feet wet with this print and work your way up to a midi skirt.
2. Graphic tee + skinny jeans + blazer + sneakers
This outfit combo always is a go-to, no matter the season. But for spring, a graphic tee looks great when you pair it with white denim and white sneakers for a fresh, updated look.
3. White dress + pink blazer + flats
White + pink is a great color combo for spring because it’s light, sweet and fresh. Not a pink person? Pair your white dress with a blazer in a different pastel color, like lavender or light blue.
4. White jeans + pink top + utility jacket
Are you sensing a theme? White jeans are perfect for spring, especially when mixed with a pastel color. This utility jacket gives it a little edge, balance and warmth. It’s perfect for the days when the sun is shining, but it’s not totally warm yet.
5. Jumpsuit + graphic tee + sneakers
When the weather is fluctuating between warm and cold, you have to get a little creative with layering. Adding a graphic tee under a jumpsuit is a great way to do this. Finish it off with white sneakers, and you have a stylish spring outfit.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.