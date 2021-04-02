Did you know that approximately 80% to 99% of what we see on our skin as adults is a result of our exposure to daylight?
This is known as photoaging.
According to the International Dermal Institute, photoaging is an increase in wrinkle formation, a loss of tension and elasticity, degeneration of the vascular supply and skin thickness, hyperpigmentation, dilated capillaries and a reduction in the water-binding properties of the skin.
While aging skin is a normal part of life, there are natural ingredients that can slow the process and diminish these classic signs of aging skin.
Whole pomegranate extract has been proven to be one of the most effective, natural ways to prevent UVA and UVB damage to the skin, while also protecting collagen.
In time, exposure to UVA and UVB rays can result in cell damage and death, inflammation, an increase in skin’s free radical content and a degrade in collagen.
Wearing sunscreen is one way to protect our skin from the sun’s harmful rays, but chemical sunscreens can complicate matters, as they can lead to allergic reactions, hormonal disruption and can increase free radical production in exposed skin.
Using mineral sunscreen is one way to safely protect your skin on a daily basis. Additionally, you can prevent photoaging by using antioxidants to boost the natural damage defense of your skin.
Whole pomegranate extract is especially beneficial when used on a regular basis. It also is effective in preventing UV-related cell death by reducing inflammation and increasing DNA repair.
Pomegranate also can reverse the damage that has been done to the skin throughout the years. Body lotions with this ingredient can be helpful in supporting the skin right after sun exposure. You also can maintain the look of youthful, firm, elastic skin with facial products such as serums or moisturizers that harness the power of pomegranate.
Eating pomegranate on a regular basis, along with other antioxidant-rich foods, also can promote healthy skin.
It is crucial to protect and promote healthy skin year-round. Being in the sun daily can be beneficial to our overall health, but it is important to get into the routine of protecting our skin. This will be a wonderful habit to establish before summer.
The sooner you begin using this powerful ingredient, the better your long-term skin results will be.
Amanda Wettstein is an esthetician with Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions in Dubuque.