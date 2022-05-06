Beauty begins at the cellular level and in a complementary form of our feelings, thoughts and emotions.
It begins when we start to understand what our active ingredients are and how we can use them to our advantage, mentally and physically.
With May as Mental Health Awareness Month, I dedicate this column to mental health, brain health and beauty that truly goes skin deep.
So, lets talk a walk down “active ingredient” lane and explore a few of my favorite ingredients that are good for your mental and physical beauty.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D (vitamin D3/cholecalciferol) is known as the “sunshine” vitamin.
Studies have indicated that low levels of vitamin D can cause major depression and help to regulate menstrual related mood concerns. Vitamin D also is crucial in regulating the absorption of phosphorus and calcium and facilitating normal immune system functions.
Vitamin D is crucial for the development of bones, teeth and your brain. It also is an active ingredient used for those with dry or flaking skin and psoriasis. It is anti-inflammatory and has skin-healing properties.
Zinc
Zinc is filled with anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial agents. It serves as a natural sunblock and is an essential mineral to help heal skin and promote wound healing.
Common forms of zinc include zinc PCA (salt-based, used in acne medicine), zinc oxide (used widely in creams) and zinc pyrithione (common ingredient found in dandruff shampoos).
Having zinc as an active ingredient can reduce redness, control oil, acne and promote a wide variety of zinc skin health benefits.
Zinc also plays a vital role in brain and mental health. Studies indicate that decreased levels in zinc can heighten depressive symptoms, anxiety and mood dysregulations.
Skin, nails and hair also benefit from adequate zinc levels.
B vitamins
B vitamins serve a wide range of purposes throughout our body.
Skin care focused vitamin B3, also known as niacinamide and niacin, are popular active ingredients that reduce dark spot formulation, uneven skin tone, reduce redness and dryness. Vitamin B3 also plays a role in the lifeline of collagen and keratin.
Vitamin B7, also known as biotin, promotes healthy hair, skin and nails. A lack of biotin can cause skin rashes and hair loss.
Vitamin B5, referred to as panthenol from pantothenic, acid strengthens hair, retains moistures and supports the texture of hair from damage. It’s a main ingredient in hair conditioning products.
A system that is rich in vitamin B complex has higher levels of memory, energy and cognitive functioning.
Vitamin K
Vitamin K protects the collagen in our body and works to protect its production. It aids in collagen production allowing your skin to formulate better building blocks for smooth, plump skin.
Vitamin K also is used in undereye “dark circle” correcting creams and trends for being an “anti-bruising” supplement, as it strengthens the walls of your capillaries.
Vitamin K also keeps bones strong, your gut functioning and is a crucial nutrient for brain function.
Britni Farber is a makeup artist who works primarily in film and television. She also has a bridal business in Dubuque.