When it comes to women that have made a difference in style, Grace Kelly tops the list.
The 1950s Hollywood starlet is the epitome of elegance (tied with Audrey Hepburn). Many of the outfits that Kelly wore in her prime are looks considered to be timeless.
Here are easy tips for how you can embrace Kelly’s classic style for this modern age.
1. Always say ‘yes’ to a silk scarf
The tailored trousers and sleeveless black turtleneck might be simple, but they scream luxury. And, of course, you can’t forget Kelly’s signature silk scarf tied to her belt loop.
To update this look: Keeping on theme with tailored trousers, I added pointed heels and a structured bag.
2. Tweed is not outdated
Kelly makes it clear why she is one of the most stylish leading ladies of all time with this put-together look. She looks so effortlessly chic in her coordinating tweed outfit. You’ll notice that she also is an expert at showing off her figure. Tucked-in shirts, cinched waistlines and flattering silhouettes are some of her go-tos.
To update this look: Make the skirt hemline a little shorter and forgo a coordinating jacket. Go for a smaller pearl earring shape, so it looks less like costume jewelry.
3. Go for nautical-inspired casual
Kelly manages to make a casual summer outfit just as stunning as an evening gown with this summer look. The flattering fit of this striped tee and tailored high-waisted shorts accentuate Kelly’s tiny waist and instantly transport us to the south of France.
To update this look: By simply losing the collar and matching jacket, you’ll realize that this outfit already is perfectly suited for the 21st century. Simply update the flats to a more current style, and you’re good to go — although the original outfit would be 100% chic today.
4. The perfect timeless combo
If there’s any look that fully represents Kelly’s style, it’s probably this one. The chic look of a white button-down paired with gold accessories and a red lip is one that always will be stylish, no matter how many fashion trends come and go.
To update this look: While Kelly’s style here clearly is immaculate, there are a few points that could be updated. I would pair this look with slim or straight-leg jean and opt for a different style of gold earring.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.