When you take care of your clothes, you take care of yourself. And by making your clothing last as long as possible, you save money, get to hold onto the things you love and make the most out of your wardrobe.
Here are some tips how:
1. Follow washing machine instructions
Things such as what temperature to wash your items, length of time and what you wash them with can make a big difference in the longevity of your clothing. Be sure not to stuff your laundry machine either, so your clothes can get the proper soap and rinsing they need.
2. Don’t let stains sit
You can’t always prevent stains from happening. But you can try to wash them right away and do your best to protect your clothing (such as wearing an apron when cooking with grease).
3. Store things properly
Delicate items, such as sweaters, are best folded and not hung up to avoid getting permanent stretches in the shoulders from the hangers.
4. Hang clothes to dry
If possible, hanging your clothes to dry instead of always using the dryer helps to protect against excessive amounts of heat. Be mindful if you hang clothes outside in the sun as that can fade the color quickly.
5. Use a gentle detergent
Aggressive stain removers and detergents can wear on your clothes in time. Unless it’s a hot summer day, your clothes usually don’t need to be washed after one wear. Try to reduce the number of times you wash your clothes. When you do wash them, use a gentle detergent to prolong their life.
6. Repair
Before you throw something away, see if you can sew on the missing button, or get the rip fixed to make the item as good as new.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.