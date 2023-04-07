From fitness conscious consumers to busy moms who always are on the go, casual athletic attire has become a socially acceptable and on-trend style. It’s so popular, it carries its own name: Athleisure.
It might sound like a piece of cake to dress in casual clothing. However, avoiding a “just rolled out of bed look” is not so simple.
If you find that comfy yoga pants or joggers increasingly are becoming a staple in your wardrobe, consider these tips to ensure you look put together while sporting them:
Recommended for you
The right shoe goes a long way
Forgo the traditional or “core” running shoe for this look. Such brands as Adidas, Converse, Nike and Vans have introduced updates to their classic offerings. While inspired by an athletic lifestyle, variations in color, height, patterns and textures accommodate the growing trend for casual wear. In addition to looking good, they are breathable and functional — just in case you want to sneak in a light workout.
For example, the popular Adidas Baseline comes in peach — a fun spring color.
Get the family involved
Did you grow up loving your Chuck Taylors? The good news is that new athleisure wear is available as a full family offering, so that infants, tweens and teens also can enjoy comfortable, yet stylish, shoes. In response to this trend, family friendly retailer Rack Room Shoes introduced The Athletic Shop, a shop-within-a-shop concept that highlights nationally recognized name brand products for those with an active lifestyle.
Polish off the look
Consider taking extra time to do hair and makeup on the day you select a casual outfit from your closet. Or, try pairing joggers and athleisure footwear with a nice handbag, statement scarf or leather jacket. This will help put the look together nicely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.