04072023-her-fash.jpg
StatePoint Media

From fitness conscious consumers to busy moms who always are on the go, casual athletic attire has become a socially acceptable and on-trend style. It’s so popular, it carries its own name: Athleisure.

It might sound like a piece of cake to dress in casual clothing. However, avoiding a “just rolled out of bed look” is not so simple.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.