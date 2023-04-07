Many prioritize skin protection when spending time outdoors, but skin damage from UV rays and free radicals can occur inside, too.
Consider these tips and insights this spring and summer:
Indoor and outdoor hazards
If you’re already taking measures to protect skin while outdoors, that’s great. The sun is responsible for up to 90% of visible skin changes commonly attributed to aging, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But you don’t have to be at the pool or beach to be susceptible to sun damage.
Whether you’re driving your car or you’re inside your home, it’s important to keep in mind that your skin can be exposed to free radicals from the sun’s rays through windows. What’s more, blue light from digital screens — ubiquitous these days — also can be harmful to skin.
Additionally, damaging free radicals can be generated by pollution, certain foods, like those with a high glycemic index and red meat, exercise, alcohol and more.
Topical care
Be sure to apply a topical SPF daily to your face and body. Keep in mind that some fabrics don’t offer complete protection, so wearing sunscreen even on areas of skin that are not directly exposed to sunlight is a good idea.
You can offer additional protection to sensitive areas like your scalp by wearing a hat. And of course, take good care of your eyes with sunglasses featuring UV blocking.
Double up
Ultimate skin health comes from a combination of defensive layers. Double down on your skin’s health from the inside out with a daily supplement.
To help keep skin healthy and radiant, avoid free radical damage in the first place and prioritize a comprehensive skin care routine, even when indoors.
