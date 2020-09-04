As things start to open up, getting out and having some (safe) fun is on everyone’s mind.
Whether you find yourself grabbing some socially distanced drinks with your girls or heading out for a date night, use these tips on how to put together a great night out look:
1. Start with jeans if you’re going somewhere more casual
Don’t want to be overdressed or under-dressed? Jeans are a good idea because they always can be dressed up or down. To dress them up, wear a classic cut with heels and a nice blouse. If jeans aren’t your style, a nice sundress always works, too. Add layers if the weather is cooler.
2. Black always is a good idea
Black is not only slimming and chic, but it’s a great classic color for going out. If you don’t want to wear all black, try adding this color into one of your clothing items, such as jeans or a jacket.
3. Don’t get hung up on heels
If you’re not into heels, don’t worry. It’s not the only way to make a great night out look. Ankle boots work, as do flats and a nice sandal. You have lots of options. Perhaps just leave your running shoes at home.
4. Don’t let your outerwear be an afterthought
On a cool night, you want your outerwear to be part of your outfit, not just something you grabbed last-minute while heading out the door. A motorcycle jacket is a great choice. It’s cool, sleek and perfect for a night out.
5. Put thought into the details
Accessories and makeup tie your look together. Gold jewelry looks great paired with black and a nice red lip complements the whole look.
Carolyn Arentson is a fashion blogger from Dubuque. Find more fashionable tips at mychicobsession.com.