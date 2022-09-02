09022022-her-newrotz

Kathie Rotz

 Christian Del Rosario Contributed

In our fast-paced, technology driven world, we have successfully taught ourselves how to be unfocused. In other words, we are not as focused on our thoughts and tasks because of numerous distractions and poor habits.

Many of these distractions we purposely turn on and activate, even though they create more interruptions and chaos.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.