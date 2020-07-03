News in your town

TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque council poised to push Five Flags expansion vote to at least 2022

Testing continues to climb as Dubuque County notches record 70 new COVID-19 cases

1 killed in shooting in downtown Dubuque

Reward available for tips leading to arrest of Dubuque man accused of killing

Lure of bands, fireworks draw 100 to Dubuque fairgrounds for free event

8 tri-state counties see COVID-19 increases; Dubuque County spikes again

Total unemployment claims in Dubuque County at lowest level since March

Weekend Buzz: 6 local events to check out

Prep baseball: Back in the game

Prep softball: Western Dubuque temporarily suspends season after potential COVID-19 exposure

Local roundup: Hempstead earns home-field advantage for regional tournament

Lives Through Letters: Dubuque middle schooler reaches out to community seniors

Ask Amy: Loyalty points don't come with freelance work

Ellis: Why update 'Scoob!'? It's a mystery

New movies

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 3

Making history: Long-time director of Center for Dubuque History reflects on career

AP-NORC poll: White Democrats grow more critical of police

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How a vegan diet can give you more muscle power

Museum or mosque? Turkey debates iconic Hagia Sofia's status

French medics sue over mask, equipment shortages amid virus

From big cities to backyards, July 4 not usual blowout bash

Virus ban gives tobacco illegal drug status in South Africa

Atlantic City casinos reopen in a changed pandemic world

Births

Analysts: Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility

US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden 'no victory yet'

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Surge protection: Some travelers face quarantine in Chicago

High court won't hear abortion clinic 'buffer zone' cases

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

U.S. issues guidelines but no new rules for safe air travel