08052022-her-newrotz

Kathie Rotz

 Christian Del Rosario Contributed

I was demoted to Group B reading group in fifth grade.

This reduction in rank was a tragic event for me. I always had been an honors student. In first grade, I was in an honors math program. I could leave the regular math class to attend a special counting class. I was in the program with other smart kids.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.