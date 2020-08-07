What does it mean to be pampered?
For some, it means to indulge — to enjoy your favorite food or activity or to do something that is not common in your daily routine.
My indulgence is ice cream. After all, it is my favorite food group.
For my birthday, my family enjoys an evening of ice cream shop-hopping with me. We visit our favorite local ice cream spots for a small dose of smooth, creamy deliciousness.
One year, we visited nine shops, and it was heavenly. However, after two hours, I was sick of ice cream and desired actual sustenance. I could not take any more pampering that evening.
For others, pampering means to be taken care of — to be waited on.
My love language is an act of service. I like receiving gifts, but I really like it when my family does things with me. I would rather have them visit on a holiday and help me wash my windows or weed the garden instead of receiving flowers.
I know that I do not especially enjoy these chores, so when they are willing to do them with me, I appreciate the sacrifice.
This pampering does not take long. We finish quickly with multiple hands pitching in. (Plus, I become bored with the chore and am ready for something more enjoyable.)
Pampering also means to be forgiven.
Eighteen years ago, I joined a direct-selling company, Pampered Chef. It was a perfect match for me because I am a very pampered chef. There is nothing perfect about my cooking abilities. I was the young chef who misread the recipe and added four cups of garlic to homemade lasagna, instead of four cloves.
In home economics class, I was taught that the “c.” abbreviation meant cup. No one mentioned that this had a different definition when related to garlic.
I also added 2 half-cups of flour to chocolate chip cookie dough, instead of 2 1/2 cups of flour.
After 18 years of training on how to cook, how to use the right cooking tool for the job and how to follow delicious recipes, I am now confident in my abilities as a chef. I receive very few complaints from my husband and kids, but I continue to make noticeable mistakes. When my errors are pointed out, I simply remind everyone that I am a pampered chef, not a perfect chef. This humble response gets a giggle or two. It also gives me forgiveness for the mistake that I made.
I am learning. No matter how much training I receive or how good I get at certain dishes, I have so much room to continue to grow.
We all have a preference for how we like to be pampered. Have you ever considered how others like to be pampered or how you like to pamper others?
Take time this summer to pamper yourself, pamper your kids, pamper your husband and pamper your boss and your co-workers. Forgive them for their mistakes, and trust that they are forever learning and growing.
Kathie Rotz is a leadership consultant and John Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer and Coach with Unity Consulting in Dubuque.