When it comes to money matters, young parents who are just starting out have a lot to juggle.
They might be paying off student loan debt and saving for their first home, all while raising kids.
But it’s also a time when young families might be the most financially vulnerable should the unexpected strike. To ensure that they have financial protection when they need it most, purchasing a life insurance policy should be top of mind.
Here are five reasons why young families need life insurance:
1. You just never know. While it’s not the most pleasant thing to ponder, an emergency situation quickly could put your family’s finances under water. In fact, only 40% of Americans have enough savings to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense. And when you’re starting out, not having protection in case something happens to a family’s breadwinner is even scarier.
2. The earlier you opt in, the more affordable it is. Because age is one of the factors that affects the cost of your premiums, the younger you are when you purchase a policy, the less you’ll be paying each year.
3. It might not be as expensive as you think. If you're on a budget and are convinced you can’t afford life insurance, consider term life insurance. It guarantees protection for a set amount of time provided premiums are paid when due. Since it’s not designed to last a lifetime, the annual premiums are considerably lower when you are younger.
4. It lets you concentrate on other goals. Once you have the peace of mind and financial protection that life insurance grants you, you might feel secure enough to fund long-term goals, like buying a home, saving for your nest egg or going back to school.
5. You can always upgrade at a later date. Don't let the fear of making the wrong decision deter you from purchasing a policy now. The policy you purchase today isn't intended to be set in stone. As your family’s needs change, you have the option of considering other policies.
We know it’s not easy for young families to make their life insurance needs a priority, given all their competing financial obligations. However, permanent life insurance is a vehicle for protection that is not only affordable but also can help families accumulate cash value and ultimately can propel them toward reaching both their immediate and far-reaching goals.
Claire Damgaard is an agent with New York Life Insurance Company in Dubuque.