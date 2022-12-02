Our schedules this time of year naturally are full with holiday celebrations. Plus, we have extra duties, like shopping, baking, wrapping and decorating.

We don’t have to do some of these events or tasks, but I want to. Even though it’s a lot of work, I enjoy a decorated house with our memory tree (ornaments from vacations and monumental family events) and Christmas village.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.