08052022-her-zuccaro

Teri Zuccaro

 Contributed

When my father was 72, he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a condition that can cause Parkinsons-like symptoms and hallucinations, in addition to symptoms experienced by those with dementia.

Although my father had been experiencing these symptoms for some time, the diagnosis was difficult for me and my family to process. On one hand, we were relieved to finally have a name for what my father was going through; on the other, we all were facing a challenge none of us had encountered before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.