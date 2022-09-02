Do you remember when your friends and family sliced up a watermelon on a summer day? Do you remember shucking sweet corn with your brothers and sisters on the front porch? Or how about grilling hamburgers and hot dogs outside? Did you pick strawberries, gooseberries or blueberries on a Saturday morning? Did you ever pick apples right from the orchard? Then, there is the memory of making homemade ice cream. Who could top that?

What we did back then is returning and taking the world by storm today. Have you heard of the slow food movement? It’s a global initiative focused on encouraging people to stop eating fast food, and instead, take the time to prepare and eat whole, locally sourced foods. The focus is not only on nutrition, but also on preserving culture and heritage as it relates to food.

