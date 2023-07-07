GALENA, Ill. — Sisters Laura and Lisa Kempner know a good glass of Champagne when they taste it — almost as well as they know a good idea when it comes pouring out, bubbles and all.

Laura, 57; and Lisa, 65, are at the helm of Champagne on Main, a unique libation establishment that opened its doors in the heart of downtown Galena’s historic Main Street in September 2020, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

