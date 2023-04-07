If you’ve ever been to Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, it’s easy to get caught up in the flurry of films, filmmakers and movie lovers hopping from one screening to the next.

What you might not notice is the petite woman behind the scenes, working among the mass of volunteers helping to keep what has evolved into a well-oiled machine running smoothly.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.