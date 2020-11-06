Age: 28.
Owner of: Wardrobe Social, 409 Bluff St.
Years owned: 3.
What your shop offers: Women’s clothing and accessories — jewelry, hats, face masks, etc.
Family: My parents are Pat and Sheila Siegert. My siblings are Merrick, Cormac and Claire Siegert. And my pets are Buster, a German shorthair; and Ellie, a red lab.
What inspired you to open your business? Growing up, my most memorable moments were shopping with my nana, Helen Spielman. We would spend hours together trying on clothing, accessories, shoes, you name it, and would come home with a car full of shopping bags. That is when my shopping obsession began.
From an early age, I knew I had an eye for fashion, and my passion for clothing continued to grow. I find happiness helping others find quality clothing that can be worn in every social setting, without breaking the bank. There is nothing better than wearing that perfect outfit feeling confident, sassy and empowered.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? Wardrobe Social is small but mighty. I am very particular when buying inventory to ensure the trend is timeless, the pieces have the utmost quality of fabric and design, all while keeping affordability in mind.
What will your shop be offering for the holiday season? Beautiful sweaters, coats, two-piece sets, hats and jewelry.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square? I love that the Cable Car Square area is a district for not only locals but also tourists. I get to meet new people, hear their stories, why they are visiting Dubuque and encourage them to check out the other wonderful stores in the area. It’s a great community, and I know that if I ever need help or have a question, I can give anyone a call.
What is your favorite holiday tradition? Christmas with my immediate family. Every year, we pick one night before Christmas to get together for a fun-filled night of dinner and drinks, games, a gift exchange, and I can’t forget to mention having matching holiday pajamas with my mom and sister.