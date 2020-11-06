Age: 57.
Owner of: Gotta Have It Inc., 315 Bluff St.
Years owned: 29.
What your shop offers: We offer modern fashions and accessories for the missy customer. I seek out fresh lines with great fit, unique style and the quality my customers deserve and love. We have a wide selection of everything from denim to tops, jackets, dresses and outerwear along with fun accessories, including Brighton.
Family: My husband, Bruce. Together, we have four adult children and five beautiful grandchildren.
What inspired you to open your business? I wanted to share my love for fashion and work with woman to find pieces they feel good in. I love the merchandising aspect of owning a boutique and putting outfits together through display, while creating a beautiful environment. My education in fashion merchandising and retail management and years of retail experience gave me the knowledge necessary to open my boutique and fulfill my lifelong dream.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? Our team of woman who enjoy building relationships with our customers and helping them find the perfect purchase. Our customer service and knowledge of our products make shopping at Gotta Have It a terrific experience.
What will your shop be offering for the holiday season? We will be offering plenty of fabulous apparel and accessories, including beautiful scarves, wraps, sweaters, jewelry and more. Gotta Have It has free gift wrap and gift certificates. We also ship for a minimal fee anywhere in the U.S.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square? Gotta Have It sits on the corner of Third and Bluff streets, close to Cable Car Square and just blocks from the Hotel Julien Dubuque, making it an easy stop for visitors. Also, it is a high traffic area, with easy front parking for local customers.
What is your favorite holiday tradition? Our “You Snooze You Lose” sales event the Saturday before Christmas. Every year, we cut prices by 50% and move our remaining fall and winter inventory to get ready for early spring arrivals.