Autumn’s arrival means leaves change color, days grow shorter and artwork headlines tri-state area festivals and fairs.

“Dubuque and the tri-state area, including Jo Daviess County and southwest Wisconsin, is such an amazing destination because we have so many activities to see and do,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “Fall is such a great time for us. A lot of destinations, once you get through Labor Day, they pretty much tick down. We don’t. We’re vibrant all the way into November and a lot of that is because of all the different festivals that we have got here during the fall.”

