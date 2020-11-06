Age: 59.
Owner of: Shamrock Imports, 391 Bluff St.
Years owned: 11 years.
What your shop offers: Irish gifts from Ireland.
Family: My husband name is Mike. We have four children together and seven grandchildren.
What inspired you to open your business? My mother-in-law started the store. We took it over when she wanted to retire.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? My store brings Ireland to the Irish people who want a touch of home. Also, we take 48 people to tour the country every year.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square? I love our building. It was built in 1890, and we are lucky to be located at the bottom of the Fourth Street Elevator. Tourists love this area.