GALENA, Ill. — In honor of Women’s History Month, the Galena Center for the Arts will host its fourth annual Broad Ideas, with virtual events scheduled throughout March.
Zoom links for all events are available by visiting www.broadideas.org.
Schedule
March 1-31: Broad Intentions Weather-grams. The activity will be done at home to decorate trees throughout the community. A video of examples can be found at www.broadideas.org.
5-6 p.m. March 8: Opening Night Party — Be Your Own Broad (BYOB). Celebrate International Women’s Day for a virtual cocktail hour as the center launched its 2021 show via an online flipbook of work. Participants can listen to stories, field questions and share space.
5 p.m. March 8-31: Broad Flip Book. In lieu of a gallery show, the center will share the art and writing of 65 participants in a virtual flip book. The book will be available to view throughout the month at www.galenacenterforthearts.com or www.broadideas.org.
7-8 p.m. March 18: Songbirds of a Feather — Songwriter’s Showcase. The YouTube concert will feature women songwriters.
7-7:30 p.m. March 23: Clear the Clutter — Nurture the New. Kate Miller will honor the Spring Equinox by leading a guided meditation.