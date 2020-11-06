Age: 33.
Owner of: Kate & Co, 409 Bluff St.
Years owned: 10.
What your shop offers: Salon services, beauty and wellness products.
Family: Two boys — Peyton, 13; and Oliver 10.
What inspired you to open your business? My children. I wanted the flexibility while raising my children.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? I strive to find clean products that are safe for consumers, as well as the environment.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square? Talking with the tourists.
What is your favorite holiday tradition? Cooking.