Age: 36.
Owner of: Monk’s Kaffee Pub, 373 Bluff St.
Years owned: 7. It has been Monk’s for 12 years and a coffee shop since the 1990s.
What your shop offers: 80-plus craft and domestic bottles and cans of beer, 30-plus liquors, three rotating taps of local craft beers, coffee, espresso, smoothie drinks, prepackaged snacks and baked goods, two porches, live music, events and art shows.
Family: Husband, Kasey, co-owner and bartender; and a toddler, Van.
What inspired you to open your business? Kasey and I were looking for something new to do, and our bud happened to be selling the business at the time. We always enjoyed hanging out there and decided it was the move to make.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? The laid-back atmosphere, camaraderie and selection of coffee and alcoholic drinks.
What will your shop be offering for the holiday season? A good time. We’ll also have hot coffee and booze to get you through the cold months.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square? It’s a beautiful neighborhood, with a fair amount of tourism in the summer and fall. Our back porch is a great place to chill as the sun sets behind the bluff. The business owners here look out for each other. Ry at Fig Leaf has hooked us up with a couple of beautiful furniture pieces, and we include her on the occasional milk run. There’s a free-flowing, supportive ecosystem down here.
What is your favorite holiday tradition? Both of my favorite holiday traditions are events we hold at Monk’s — a “Christmas Vacation” viewing party for Christmas and Monksgiving, a potluck Thanksgiving party, which also raises money Opening Doors. Unfortunately, we have to skip both this year but hope folks will donate to Opening Doors instead.