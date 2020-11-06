Age: 73.
Owner of: A Ripple Effect, 491 W. Fourth St.
Years owned: 13.
What does your shop offer? A Ripple Effect offers fair trade products at very affordable prices. Fair trade products are made by artisans in developing countries who earn their livelihood by selling their creations to nonprofit organizations who market them all over the world. No child labor, good working conditions, sustainability, respect for the environment are a few of the principles required to be labeled fair trade.
Family: I have been married for 50 years, and we have four children and four grandchildren.
What inspired you to open your business? I was inspired to open this type of business because of the level of global poverty and a desire to make a difference.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? The most unique aspect of A Ripple Effect is the type and quality of the products and the purpose behind them.
What will your shop be offering for the holiday season? During the holiday season, you will find many unique ornaments and beautiful gift ideas.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square? Being located in Cable Car Square is very appealing because of the history of the area and its goal of providing unusual shopping experiences. Working with the professional women in the area is gratifying and a source of inspiration and support for me.
What is your favorite holiday tradition? A favorite holiday tradition is serving fair trade coffee and hot cocoa and offering a free gift when spending $25 or more at A Ripple Effect.