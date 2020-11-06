Age: 46.
Owner of: Potpourri — Gifts for the Home & Garden, 474 Bluff St. and 115 W. 12th St.
Years owned: 18.
What your shop offers: Potpourri offers a variety of gifts for the home and garden. We specialize in home decor and yard art, but there is a little something for everyone. You will find everything from fairy garden items to florals to soaps, lotions and candles, as well as a great selection of seasonal and holiday items.
Family: I’ve been married to my wonderful husband, Brian, for 19 years. You might run into him helping out at either location. Throughout the years, a Basset Hound named Leo and cats Lily and Larry have managed to become permanent house guests.
What inspired you to open your business? I started out selling arts and crafts at farmers market and little shows. I enjoyed selling and interacting with the customers, and as our business grew, I decided it was time to take the next step and open a permanent location. Luckily, we found one at our little shop on 12th Street, literally right across the street from where we started at farmers market. Then, as we outgrew our little shop, we opened our second location on Bluff Street.
What do you believe is the most unique aspect of your shop? Potpourri is never the same from week to week. We constantly are receiving new items and changing our selection to match the season or holiday. We take great care in selecting unique items that you won’t find in other shops. The store can be a bit overwhelming the first time you walk in, but we want everyone to find something they will love.
What do you enjoy about the location of your shop and the camaraderie of women who also own businesses in Cable Car Square?The neighborhood is beautiful in every season, with it’s great old buildings and the bluff towering over it. We have a variety of shops, each one offering a unique experience. My location between Fourth and Fifth streets is very convenient and has lots of parking.
What is your favorite holiday tradition? Dec. 25, when I finally can take a deep breath and relax — especially this year. Most of my family is self-employed, and everyone is so busy up to the last minute before Christmas. We all get together and just spend the day taking it easy and sharing each other’s company.