Often, the best dishes are the simplest. If you use the best quality, freshest ingredients and treat them lightly, you will be rewarded.

This is demonstrated perfectly by this recipe for grilled tomatoes on the vine, served with fresh mozzarella. The best way to prepare this classic combination is to take a bunch of cherry tomatoes on the vine, grill them and serve them with mozzarella and some grilled bread, and you will have an amazing dish.

