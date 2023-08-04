Whether it’s shuttling the little ones to their after school activities or helping older students cram for their exams, families get super busy, quickly when kids return to school in fall. But that doesn’t mean you can’t regularly sit down together for weeknight dinners.
“Parent-chefs can effortlessly turn up the flavor by relying on single-use spice packets. They take the guesswork out of creating the perfect combination of seasonings and can make whipping up weeknight dinners during the back-to-school season so much easier,” said Glen Schutzman, of McCormick.
To help make the transition a little bit easier and a little more delicious, here is a recipe for Taco Casserole, which can be prepared in just 30 minutes, with seven simple ingredients.
Recommended for you
A great way to switch up your taco night, this family pleasing dish, which has the potential to become a mainstay in your recipe repertoire, incorporates taco seasoning mix.
Adding a vibrant, Southwest kick to any dish, use this classic seasoning mix to spice up soups, chilis, casseroles, fajitas, dips, nachos and of course, tacos.
Taco Casserole
Makes 6 servings.
• 1½ pounds ground beef or ground turkey
• 1 package taco seasoning mix
• 1 can (16 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
• 1 can (11 ounces) whole kernel corn or Mexican-style corn, drained
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips
1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
2
Stir in seasoning mix, beans, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and tortilla chips.
3
Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with assorted toppings, such as sour cream, cilantro and avocado, if desired.