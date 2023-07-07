07072023-her-vegan.jpg
StatePoint Media

Following a vegan diet doesn’t just reduce one’s impact on the environment, but it’s associated with a range of health benefits, making it no surprise that a plant-based food movement is on the rise.

“With more than 100,000 internet searches per month for ‘vegan recipes’ and ‘vegetarian recipes,’ it’s clear there is high demand for plant-based meals,” said Chef Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer at Amy’s Kitchen, an organic and vegetarian food company.

