hether you’re a beginning baker or an experienced entertainer, having the right tools can make the process of holiday party prep faster, easier, more festive and ensure you can achieve expert-level results.
Here are a few must-haves to add to your holiday shopping list:
Spatulas that make you smile
From cookie batters to mashed potatoes, everyone needs a quality spatula to whip up their favorite holiday dishes. Choose high-quality spatulas with a nylon core to provide strength for the heaviest mixing jobs, silicone edges that remain flexible for easy scraping and a wooden handle.
Mix without the mess
A quality set of mixing bowls is a must for any baking, cooking, prep or storage. While there are many types of bowl sets, stainless steel is ideal for its durability and lightweight design. Choose a set that offers nesting, for easy and efficient cupboard storage; lids to keep foods fresh; deep sides to avoid messes; and a rolled lip for easy pouring.
Basics for better baking
Move over, parchment paper. Serious bakers know the key to perfect baked goods is a quality baking mat. In addition to insulating your pan for even cooking and baking, baking mats protect your pans from baked-on food and grime and prevent sticking, without any paper waste. Additionally, they can double as a work surface featuring grid lines for cookie sizing and spacing, while also offering easy clean-up. Just drop them in the dishwasher.
Classy containers for cleanup
Speaking of cleanup, disinfecting wipes have become a staple in most kitchens. Luckily, you can now store your wipes in style with decorative disinfecting wipe containers. Available in fashionable finishes to fit in with any décor, the rust-resistant containers fit
35- to 75-80-count wipes packages and feature a push-button lid and nonslip bottom for easy one-handed access.
Shape up your cocktails
Once your food menu is set, don’t forget the beverages. Create memorable cocktails everyone will be talking about with uniquely shaped craft ice, from spheres and sports balls to novelty and holiday shapes. Requiring minimal prep, the easy-to-use molds stack in your freezer to save space and will make you look like a master mixologist.