There are many angles from which we can approach beauty: Treatments, creams, oils, lotions and the list goes on.
But maybe one of the first places we should look to is our nutrition. What we put into our bodies creates the cells of our bodies, and the cells in our bodies are exactly what we are trying to keep healthy and youthful (both internally and externally) to get that glowing skin you might be chasing.
Since the food we eat and the water we drink creates the cells in our bodies, it can cause the skin to react in different ways.
When we think about what types of cells we want to create in terms of beauty or anti-aging, we are looking for the highest quality cells possible. That starts with high-quality food and hydration.
If glowing skin (or just keeping your body healthy and youthful) is what you are after, try incorporating these foods:
Healthy fats
These are essential to the health of your cell membranes and guard your skin cells at the most fundamental level.
When cell membranes are well-maintained, important nutrients can get into your cells, and damaging waste products are barred from entering, translating to healthier skin at the cellular level. This process also helps the skin retain hydration.
By keeping your cell membranes armed with the right amount of healthy fats, you’ll ensure that your cells retain hydration for longer, leading to plumper, softer, more supple skin.
Healthy fats also have an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, calming puffiness, skin redness and itchiness.
Healthy fats to consider including are supplementing high-quality fish oil, avocado and avocado oil, olives and olive oil, coconut oil, grass-fed butter or ghee, nuts and seeds.
High-quality protein
Adding collagen (a type of protein) to your daily diet can be beneficial in terms of anti-aging. While true, other proteins also can contribute to skin health. A good way to make sure you are getting all the protein you need is by eating a variety of high-quality proteins.
Proteins to consider including are a high-quality collagen supplement, grass-fed meats, pasture-raised eggs and poultry and fish (especially salmon).
Citrus fruits
The rich vitamin C content of citrus fruits can effectively fight the free radical action, which prevents skin aging.
The citric acid present in citrus fruits helps curb the bacterial action and pathogens present under the skin, which helps your skin glow naturally.
Citrus fruits to consider including are oranges, grapefruit, lemon or lime and clementine.
Berries
Berries contain essential nutrients — primarily vitamins A and C. These nutrients are important for your body and help keep your skin smooth, while giving it a natural glow.
Berries also help fight free radicals that come from a variety of environmental and nutritional factors that can cause damage to our skin, as well as premature aging.
Berries to consider including are blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, acai berries, kiwi and cranberries.
Cruciferous vegetables
Concentrated extracts from cruciferous vegetables contain bioactive phytonutrients that can help to reverse and repair a lifetime of skin damage, revealing smoother, clearer and more radiant skin.
Cruciferous vegetables to consider including are broccoli, cauliflower, or Brussels sprouts.
Hydration
Hydrated skin provides the right moisture and balance the skin needs to thrive. Additionally, water helps flush out toxins — something we need on a daily basis.
Aim for half your body weight in ounces of water per day to keep proper hydration for glowing skin.
Bri Edwards is a holistic health coach at Healthy Foundations in Dubuque.
