For me, holiday parties always impart a warm, cozy feeling of getting together with friends, family and neighbors. But hosting such a party can be stressful, expensive and time-consuming, which defeats the whole warm and cozy philosophy.

My solution is a holiday open house. The idea behind this easy-to-pull-off gathering is that there is no pressure on neither the host nor the guest. Food and beverages are easy and prepared ahead of time. Guests can come and go within the time allotted for the open house depending on their schedules. And there is no need to plan things to keep the party flowing. The revolving door of guests coming and going offers new introductions and conversations that keep things interesting.

Michelle London writes for the Telegraph Herald.

