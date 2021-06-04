It’s summertime, and the living is getting to be easier again.
While long-distance vacations might not be the way to go for a lot of people, short day trips and local excursions have a lot to offer.
For your wine- and beer-loving pleasure, we’ve compiled a guide to wineries and breweries in the tri-states. The only criteria was that they be within approximately one hour’s drive of Dubuque — perfect for an afternoon adventure, an early evening excursion or a weekend of wandering.
Many wineries and breweries present live music, featuring local artists. Food offerings range from cheese, crackers and charcuterie boards to wood-fired pizzas and pub grub. Those that don’t prepare food
on-site encourage guests to order from nearby eateries or bring picnics or snacks.
Some offer tours (be sure to call ahead, as many have curtailed tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and a few even craft homemade sodas, making them a family friendly destination.
Whether you enjoy a glass of wine amid the scenic vistas of The Driftless Area or a pint of beer on Main Street, you’re sure to create some summer memories of your time on these trails.
The information in our guides was received from vintners and brew masters, as well as the latest information online. Hours are subject to change due to private parties or other events, so be sure to call ahead before you hit the road. For properties that offer accommodations, reservations are required.
If you plan on spending a day or a weekend tasting some of the region’s best wines and beers, a designated driver is always a good idea.
Wander the wine trail
• Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard and Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road (vineyard and winery) and 111 N. Main St. (tasting room and retail store). Tasting room: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Vineyard and winery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m Friday-Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly seating at vineyard. Artisan cheese, crackers and sausage available at both locations. Guests are welcome to bring picnics to the vineyard. Small plates and bites coming soon to tasting room. Overnight accommodations (two-bedroom guest house and one-bedroom guest suite) available with advance reservations at the vineyard. www.galenacellars.com | 815-777-3235 (vineyard) | 815-777-3330 (tasting room)
• Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Antipasto platters, cheese platters and chocolate flights available. www.fergedaboudit.com |
815-591-2126
• Rocky Waters Vineyard and Winery, 2003 W. Hanover Road, Hanover, Ill. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday; by appointment only Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Pizza, cheese tray and appetizers available. Tours by appointment. The Fisherman’s Cabin, which accommodates 10, can be booked through the website or VRBO. www.rockywaters.net | 815-591-9706
• Massbach Ridge Vineyard and Winery, 8837 S. Massbach Road (vineyard and winery), Elizabeth, Ill., and 117 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. (tasting room and retail store). Tasting room: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Winery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly seating among the vineyards. Cheese and crackers available. www.massbachridgewinery.com |
815-291-6700
• Hawk’s Mill Winery, W8170 Pilz Road, Browntown, Wis. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Tours by appointment. Outdoor pet-friendly decks and greenspace. Snacks available. No overnight accommodations except for Harvest Host members. www.hawksmillwinery.com |
608-966-HAWK
• Sinnipee Valley Vineyards and Winery, 4547 Timber Lane, Cuba City, Wis. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Complimentary wine tasting. Outdoor seating. SinnipeeValleyVineyardWinery.com |
608-568-3212
• Spurgeon Vineyards and Winery, 16008 Pine Tree Road, Highland, Wis. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly covered deck. Cheese, salami and other snacks available. www.spurgeonvineyards.com | 608-929-7692
• Whispering Bluffs Winery, 196 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Wisconsin cheese and handmade chocolates available. Rental cabin accommodations nearby.
608-763-2468
• Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Durango, Iowa. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Pet-friendly picnic area. Charcuterie boards, cheese and crackers, brick oven pizza available. www.parkfarmwinery.com | 563-557-3727
• Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52, Dubuque. Noon-7 p.m. Sunday; 2-7 p.m. Thursday; noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outdoor seating. Cheese and sausage plates and pizza available. Live music on Sunday. www.sunsetridgewinery.com | 563-552-7243
• Bishop Vineyard and Winery, 13563 Circle Ridge Road, Sherrill, Iowa. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; other times by appointment. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Private tastings and tours available upon request. No food on-site, but guests are welcome to bring food in. A gas grill is available for guest use. www.dubuquewines.com | 563-213-5010
• PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; noon-5 p.m. Thursday; noon-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outdoor seating. Pizza available. Live music on Sunday. www.promiselandwinery.com | 563-252-2665
• O So Good Winery, 803 Fourth Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; noon-7 p.m. Saturday. www.osogoodwinery.com | 563-599-1262
• Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tours available. Pet-friendly front porch, back deck and veranda. Snack items available. Guests are welcome to bring picnics. Accommodations nearby. Live music from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. www.taborhomewinery.com | 563-673-3131
• Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, 2585 195th St., DeWitt, Iowa. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outdoor seating. Wood-fired pizza. www.tycoga.com |
563-659-1443
• Barrel Head Vineyard and Winery, 9995 Laudeville Road, Dubuque. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and Friday-Saturday; other times by appointment. www.barrelheadvw.com | 563-556-7073
• Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Dubuque. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tours available. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Lunch menu available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday; appetizers available from 2 p.m. to close and on weekends. www.stonecliffwinery.com | 563-583-6100
Blaze the beer trail
• Dimensional BrewingCo., 67 Main St., Dubuque: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; 2-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tours available by appointment or request. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Food served (Flatted Fifth Barbecue). Hotels within walking distance. www.dimensionalbrewing.com | 563-265-2693
• Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St., Dubuque. 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Guests are welcome to bring food or order from nearby restaurants for delivery to the taproom. www.jubeckbrewing.com | 775-375-5692
• 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St., Dubuque. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. Outdoor seating. Full pub-style menu. www.7hillsbrew.com | 563-587-8306
• Backpocket Dubuque, 33 E. 10th St., Dubuque. Noon-8 p.m. Sunday; 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Pub food — tacos, wings, mac n’ cheese and appetizers. Hotels within walking distance. www.backpocketdubuque.com | 563-582-1611
• Gehlen House Inn and Barn, 101 N. Main St., St. Donatus, Iowa. 2-7 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Thursday; 2-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Serving Iowa craft beers — in-house brewing to come. Overnight accommodations available with advance reservations.
www.gehlenhouseandbarn.com | 563-650-4860
• River Ridge Brewing, 303 Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 4-8 p.m. Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tours available. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Snacks available; food cart on-site serves pizza and soft pretzels. Hotels available nearby. www.riverridgebrewing.com |
563-231-0299
• Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Gourmet pretzels and flatbreads available. www.textilebrews.com | 563-207-0357
• The Old Man River Restaurant and Brewery, 123 A St., McGregor, Iowa. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Full menu. www.facebook.com/TheOldManRiver |
563-873-2002
• Deb’s Brewtopia, 106 Cedar St., Elkader, Iowa. Open for carry-out and curbside orders only, but the taproom will open soon. A woman-owned business, and the first licensed brewery in Elkader in more than 120 years. Check Facebook for details.
563-880-5666
• Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, 209 S. Main St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Tours available at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. Home of the National Brewery Museum. Pet-friendly beer garden. Full pub menu. Accommodations nearby.
www.potosibrewery.com | 608-763-4002
• City Service Brewing, 404 Main St., Darlington, Wis. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Live music. www.facebook.com/cityservicebrewing | 608-482-5212
• Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, 105 S. Second St., Mount Horeb, Wis. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. An observation window lets guests look into the brew house. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Locally sourced, scratch-made pub food menu. Several accommodations nearby. www.thegrumpytroll.com | 608-437-2739
• Minhas Craft Brewery, 1208 14th Ave., Monroe, Wis. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Tours not being offered. Beer memorabilia museum on-site. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Full menu available at the Minhas Kitchen & Winery, located across the street from the brewery.
www.minhasbrewery.com | 608-328.9120
• Franklin Street Brewing Co., 116 S. Franklin St., Manchester, Iowa. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 3:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Live music. Snacks available, or guests are welcome to bring food in or have it delivered to the taproom. www.franklinstreetbrewing.com | 563-927-2722
• Wishful Acres Farm and Brewery, 4679 N. Flansburg Road, Lena, Ill. 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Friday; 1-8 p.m. Saturday. A “brew view” window lets visitors peek into the brewing area. Outdoor pet-friendly beer garden. Snacks including cheese trays, deli trays, chips and pretzels.
www.wishfulacresfarm.com | 815-990-2380.
• Lena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 9416 W. Wagner Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Tours by appointment. Food available for delivery from nearby restaurant (The Rafters).
www.lenabrewing.com | 815-369-2588.
• Highway 20 Brewing Co., 113 S. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 4-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Pet-friendly. Guests are welcome to bring in food. Live music. www.facebook.com/hwy20brewing | 815-277-9206.
• Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outside pet-friendly patio. Pub-style menu. An Air BnB suite located above the brewery can be reserved for overnight accommodations. www.galenabrewery.com | 815-776-9917.
Michelle London writes for the Telegraph Herald.