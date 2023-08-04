Back to school is a time of new beginnings for kids. Between classroom learning, extracurricular activities, sports and socializing, fun and filling snacks can help kids have a moment away from school-year pressures while also encouraging all that excitement and learning.
In fact, nearly 3 in 4 Americans snack at least once per day, according to an International Food Information Council survey conducted by Ipsos. When it comes to your children’s snack time, here’s how to make these occasions more delicious:
Easy sweet treats
The back-to-school season is not only hectic for kids, but it’s also busy for parents, too. Having conveniently packaged snacks on hand can be a time-saving game-changer this school year.
This fall, be sure to add these favorites to your snack line-up: Powdered Pop’ettes, Pop’ems Glazed Donut Holes and Baker’s Delights Mini Crumb Cake. Baker’s Delights are individually wrapped snack cakes that are a great option for on-the-go snacking or a sweet addition to any lunch.
Savory snacks
Balance the sweet with some savory snacks, too.
For after school, stock your fridge with items like baby carrots and hummus, crackers and cheese, plus ingredients needed for hearty snacks like ham and cheese pinwheels.
Having these items handy can make it easy to feed hungry kids or allow them to serve themselves. Plus, they’ll be all set for their afternoon, whether that entails homework or hanging out with friends.
For on-the-go bites to pack in lunch boxes or bring to sports games, consider sandwich baggies filled with nuts, pretzel sticks and cheddar cheese slices.
Amid the stress and anxiety of a new school year, sweet treats and savory snacks can help keep your kids satisfied, while also providing a moment away from the demands of school.