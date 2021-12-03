Entertain for less this holiday season article and photo by statepoint media megan.gloss@thmedia.com Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email StatePoint Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The holiday season brings an abundance of feelings that could include joy, comfort, gratitude and, unfortunately, stress.Don’t let the task of entertaining friends and family break the bank or your back.Instead, create memorable gatherings with loved ones while saving time and money in the process using these hosting tips.Delicate decorCreating the right ambiance in your space is key to holiday decorating success.Begin by decluttering the areas of your home where you plan to entertain. Fill the extra spaces with seasonal decorations.Remember, elaborate, expensive items aren’t always needed to make a home look amazing.Decorations like small figurines, bowls filled with holiday candy or simple wreaths and garlands can do the trick of transforming your home into a winter wonderland.Fruitful foodWith more guests comes more food, but it doesn’t have to mean spending more money.Shopping at discount retailers for essentials such as milk, eggs, bread and cheese can help stretch your budget.You also can make the switch to private brand items and save even more when buying foods for overnight guests, such as granola bars, cereal and snacks.Supplies stock-upOf course, to entertain, you will need supplies.Stocking up on cleaning essentials, everyday cooking ingredients and entertaining basics early in the season is a great way to have everything needed before the party begins.Consider adding items such as trash bags, cutlery, paper products, other decorations and even small gifts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save megan.gloss@thmedia.com Follow megan.gloss@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today