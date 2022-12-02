Tis the season for gatherings galore.
Whether you’re an all-star entertainer or a first-time host, having the right tools will set you up for success — meaning you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones.
Here are a few must-haves to add to your holiday shopping list:
Create memorable cocktails or mocktails that everyone will be talking about with uniquely shaped craft ice.
Ice molds to fit every occasion, from spheres and sports balls to novelty and holiday ornament shapes.
The easy-to-use, durable, stackable molds are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Plus, the slow-melting shapes keep drinks cool for longer. So, drop them in for fun and festive drinks at your next gathering.
Popsicles aren’t just for summertime. They’re a great option for a holiday crowd since you can prep them well in advance, and they make for a light dessert after a night of feasting.
With stackable pop molds, simply puree some fruit — strawberries, kiwis, etc. — pour the mixture into the molds, stack them in the freezer, and voilà, you’ve got a delightful treat that basically made itself. Better yet, guests can add the fruity pops to a glass of champagne or cocktail of choice to add flavor and keep drinks cool.
When hosting a dinner party, dishes will inevitably pile up in the sink. One way to cut down on dirty dishes is to use a set of kitchen utensils that is both stylish and attractive, so you can go from the stovetop to the dining table without needing to dirty any additional tools.
Another tip is to make the meal family style, which allows your guests to choose what they want and reduces the need to portion out individual servings, ultimately giving you more time to enjoy the party.
From cookie batters to mashed potatoes, everyone needs a quality spatula to whip up their favorite holiday dishes. You can add fun and function to your feast with Spatulart Spatulas, featuring double-sided holiday designs and puns.
With a nylon core, the high-quality spatulas provide strength for the heaviest mixing jobs and silicone edges that remain flexible for easy scraping. Plus, their FSC-certified wood handle makes them an environmentally conscious way to add a touch of whimsy to the kitchen roster.
Despite the name, mixing bowls can be one of the most versatile kitchen tools, used for mixing, prep, storage and if you choose a stylish design like stainless steel, even serving. Why dirty multiple dishes when you can opt for one-bowl recipes? When it comes to entertaining, it’s best to work smarter, not harder.
Having the right tools makes all the difference when you’re preparing to be the host with the most. Be sure to equip yourself right for a season of easy and festive holiday prep, and don’t forget that when it comes to hosting, versatility is the name of the game.
