Wings for the win: Spice up game day with this mouth-watering recipe by statepoint media megan.gloss@thmedia.com Author email Nov 4, 2022

It's football season, and there's only one thing to make game day a bigger win: Delicious game day food.Looking to add some kick to kick-off? Take flavor and heat off the bench and put them into the game with these recipes:

Classic Buffalo Chicken Wings
Ingredients
1/3 cup butter, melted
½ cup cayenne pepper hot sauce
2½ pounds chicken wing pieces

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Mix butter and sauce in medium bowl; set aside.
2. Arrange wings on large foil-lined pan. Bake on lowest oven rack for 30 minutes or until crispy, turning once.
3. Toss wings in sauce mixture until well coated. Serve with blue cheese and celery, if desired.

Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
½ cups cayenne pepper hot sauce
½ cup ranch dressing
½ cup blue cheese crumbles

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into a shallow 1-quart baking dish.
2. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and cut up veggies.
