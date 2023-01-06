01062023-her-healthtips.jpg
StatePoint Media

The New Year represents a fresh start and is the perfect time to invest in your health. However, you might be unsure what resolutions will have the biggest impact. Doctors say that the easy, tangible actions you take are some of the most important.

“Many people kick off the start of each New Year with big-picture health resolutions,” said Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association. “The good news is that small, positive health choices made right now can have long-lasting effects.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.