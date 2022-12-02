12022022-her-rasharra.jpg

Rasharra Smith

 Contributed

The holidays should be filled with joy and magic. But the older we get, the more it seems the magic is running out.

Christmas is the time to make dreams and wishes come true. However, we often are so busy helping others achieve their dreams that we neglect our own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.