Adults and kids alike might be enjoying the excitement of digital devices received as gifts during the holidays. However, the new year always is a great time for a reset.
Alongside those new devices, consider adopting some new digital habits.
Here are some great ideas for helping your family build healthier relationships with their digital devices:
Get healthy
Not all screen time is wasted time. You can use your device in positive, productive ways that help your family work toward improved physical health. For example, a steps counter might encourage your family to move more or even take up running, while a yoga app can help guide your family through quick routines you can practice from the comfort of home.
Get smart
Likewise, the members of your family can use their devices to exercise their minds. Encourage everyone to let their smartphones and tablets double function as e-readers and to download apps that teach new skills and build knowledge. You can even try setting a goal as a family, such as learning a new language using the same app.
Schedule digital downtime
Too much screen time is associated with poor quality sleep, increased anxiety and a range of other physical and mental health concerns, so be sure each day includes digital downtime. This is especially important if your family is working and learning from home right now. Make the most of these screen-free blocks by engaging in active play, moving, getting fresh air or spending quality time together.
Get assistance
Making sure every member of the family is using their device only in safe and healthy ways is easier said than done; however, a parental guidance app can help. Using OurPact for example, the most comprehensive parental control app, you can remotely establish automated schedules for when internet, apps and the device itself are unavailable. Features include URL whitelisting and blacklisting, daily screen time allowances and iMessage/SMS blocking, helping ensure device usage passes your approval. Available at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, parents also can sign up for an account at www.ourpact.com.
For better overall health and wellness, make 2021 the year your family adopts great digital habits.