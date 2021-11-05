While basic sun protection likely is your top skin care priority in summer, during the fall, it’s time to address other skin care concerns. One matter in particular to pay close attention to is scarring. This is because sun exposure can cause further discoloration in scars. What’s more, scar tissue is more susceptible than other skin to sun damage.
Whether you’re dealing with surgical scars, scars from scrapes, cuts or burns, here’s what you need to know about caring for these vulnerable areas of skin after a season of summer sun:
Cover scars
Protect scars from additional sun exposure whenever possible. Keep in mind that you can still be exposed to sun beyond summer and when indoors, so consider dressing accordingly.
Amplify your protection
As you are apple and pumpkin picking, make sure not to shelve the SPF. Stay consistent with sun protection and be sure your routine also includes vitamin C. Protecting skin from oxidative damage caused by daily exposure to light, heat and pollution, vitamin C is an ingredient vital to healthy skin that amplifies protection and is the ultimate complement to daily SPF.
Take charge
Doctors recommend having a trusted scar care product readily available in your cabinet.
“You need one with a high-concentration of silicone to deliver soothing protection to all scars, whether they come as a result of a cosmetic procedure or an unintended wound,” says Catherine Chang, SkinCeuticals partner physician with Cassileth Plastic Surgery.
Get a check-up
Fall is an excellent time of year to check your annual dermatologist appointment off your to-do list. During your visit, your dermatologist will evaluate moles, discoloration and other skin issues. Should your doctor find it necessary to perform a biopsy or mole removal, you’ll be well-prepared to care for any resulting scar tissue by following the above tips.
While you might view scars as beyond your control, there’s good news: A scar care routine can reduce the appearance of scars and better protect this vulnerable skin from additional damage.