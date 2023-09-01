As women, we often find ourselves tempted to keep up with the latest trends in fashion, beauty and self-expression. While these aspects of our lives can be enjoyable and empowering, it’s crucial to recognize the growing importance of another trend that directly impacts our overall well-being: healthy hormones.
Achieving hormonal balance can lead to effortless confidence, as we radiate vibrancy and magnetism from within. Ultimately, isn’t that the core of why we strive to keep up with the latest trends? We all desire to exude confidence and feel beautiful day after day, and supporting our hormones can be a vital step towards achieving this goal.
Instead of solely focusing on buying the newest fashion items, let’s divert our attention to nurturing our hormones and achieving that sense of balance. By taking care of our nutrition and lifestyle choices, we can significantly impact both our inner and outer worlds, leading to a more vibrant and self-assured version of ourselves.
Recommended for you
But how do we support our hormones? There are several simple and cost-free ways to get started, both on and off the plate.
1. Embrace natural light
Incorporate daily rituals of getting morning sunlight and watching the sunset. Just five minutes each day can have a major impact on blood sugar regulation, hunger control, sleep quality and overall hormone balance.
2. Prioritize nutrition
As women, we might have been conditioned to eat as little as possible, leading to hormone imbalances, binge eating behavior, weight struggles and mood fluctuations. Instead, focus on consuming balanced meals with a mix of protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates, emphasizing blood sugar management. This approach can significantly improve your hormone health.
3. Connect with nature
Take regular nature walks to calm your nervous system and regulate stress hormones. The restorative effects of nature can have a profound impact on your overall health, especially hormone health, making it easier to manage day to day stressors.
4. Mindful caffeine consumption
Avoid skipping breakfast and replacing it with a quick coffee fix. This habit can cause spikes in stress hormones and blood sugar levels, leading to various hormone imbalances, increased anxiety, sugar cravings, irritability and less mindful food choices throughout the day. Instead, have a protein-based breakfast before or alongside your caffeine intake.
Supporting your hormones is not only essential for your day to day well-being, but it also plays a significant role in ensuring longevity. It’s no wonder that hormone health has become such a critical and trending topic these days.
Moreover, hormone health is relevant to women of all ages, from their teen years to post-menopause. In fact, it’s the new black — a timeless trend that is here to stay.
By nurturing our hormones and prioritizing our well-being, we can embrace confidence, beauty and health from the inside out. So let’s make supporting our hormones a central part of our lives and shine with radiance and positivity every step of the way.
Bri Edwards is a holistic health coach at Healthy Foundations in Dubuque.