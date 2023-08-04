I love writing more when I’m vulnerable with those I’m sharing my thoughts with. I think it makes my writing better when it’s filled with genuine emotion and makes for a better read when those emotions are relatable.

As I’m writing this article this month, I am not feeling my best, mentally. I feel stressed and overwhelmed. I am battling so much grief, depression and anxiety. I know everyone struggles with emotions that often tend to weigh us down. I always will advocate for mental health. Feel your feelings, process and move forward.

